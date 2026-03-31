Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

VIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial lowered shares of Via Transportation to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Via Transportation from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Via Transportation in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Via Transportation in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Via Transportation from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Via Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIA opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22. Via Transportation has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68.

Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Transportation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Via Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Via Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Via Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Via Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Via Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Via Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology. Buses still follow fixed routes and schedules planned years, if not decades ago, regardless of actual demand for their service.

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