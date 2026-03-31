Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Insider Sells C$123,537.32 in Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) insider Yvonne Jeffery sold 6,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.51, for a total transaction of C$123,537.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$595,581.77. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their position.
Vermilion Energy Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of VET traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$19.06. 1,524,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.72. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.29 and a 52 week high of C$20.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.12.
Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -12.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VET
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. In each market, the company relies on a host of drilling and well completion techniques to keep production at attractive levels.
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