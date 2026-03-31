Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 12,710 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,710 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.78% of Selective Insurance Group worth $90,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.23.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is an insurance holding company headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. The organization traces its roots to a regional provider of property and casualty coverage and became a publicly traded holding company following its initial public offering in 1999. Since its formation, Selective has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives to broaden its product offerings and strengthen its market position.

The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of property and casualty insurance products designed to serve both commercial and personal lines customers.

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