Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,325 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.46% of Gildan Activewear worth $53,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 161.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 867.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 169.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.35). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.249 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIL

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.