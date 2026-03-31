Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New $43.52 Million Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 254,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,516,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.82% of FTI Consulting at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at $65,039,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 435.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,056,000 after acquiring an additional 247,066 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 936.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 191,885 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,862,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 293,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,553 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCN. Wall Street Zen upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $174.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.09. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.31 and a fifty-two week high of $183.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $990.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.49 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company’s primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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