Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $32.63 Million Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,405 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $32,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. This represents a 65.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $754,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 452,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,185,571.01. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,268 shares of company stock valued at $54,409,454. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOOD opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.47. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.05.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.