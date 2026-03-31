Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $119.43 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 254,616 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $119,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the third quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $105.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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