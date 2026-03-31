Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.87% of Arcosa worth $45,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 20.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 69,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. Weiss Ratings raised Arcosa from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Texas Capital upgraded Arcosa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Arcosa from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Arcosa Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:ACA opened at $102.10 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.11 and a 12 month high of $131.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.79 and its 200 day moving average is $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.46 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.23%.Arcosa’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.72%.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc (NYSE: ACA) is a Dallas‐based industrial company that was formed through the spin‐off of Trinity Industries’ construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company’s Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready‐mix concrete.

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