Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.30% of Masco worth $39,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Masco by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,371,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,619,000 after acquiring an additional 267,012 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,398,000. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Masco by 819.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 54,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 33.4% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $899,719.20. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Masco from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAS

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.83. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $79.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.70% and a net margin of 10.71%.Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Further Reading

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