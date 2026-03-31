Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 566,150 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 566,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,153,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of International Flavors & Fragrances at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 97,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 105,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 57,779 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 104,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Activity

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,958,460.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,422,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,906,054.90. This represents a 6.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.14 and a 12-month high of $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of -51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.79%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.