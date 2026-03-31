Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 668.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Charis Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charis Legacy Partners LLC now owns 55,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,990,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,769,000 after acquiring an additional 227,732 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,265,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,492,000 after acquiring an additional 294,238 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 195,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 502,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $75.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.33.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.2278 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.