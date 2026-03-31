Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $290.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $321.51.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Further Reading

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