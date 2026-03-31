Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Position Raised by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,538,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 27.3% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $3,094,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0%

VEA stock opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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