VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 169.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLR. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 62.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

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VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $127.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.38. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $168.12.

About VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

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