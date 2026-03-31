UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading 3.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $271.88 and last traded at $270.2430. 8,355,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 9,800,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

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View Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 3.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.61. The company has a market capitalization of $245.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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