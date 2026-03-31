Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 979,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 344,618 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $80,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,828,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,695,502,000 after buying an additional 1,277,322 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,911,301,000 after acquiring an additional 297,132 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,016,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,667,121,000 after acquiring an additional 182,976 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Uber Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,386,313 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,311,457,000 after purchasing an additional 867,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,422,708 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $923,919,000 after purchasing an additional 263,824 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $84.90.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber announced an agreement to acquire Berlin-based Blacklane to beef up its premium/Executive travel offering (integrates chauffeur bookings across ~500 cities). This expands higher‑margin product mix (Uber Elite) and supports monetization of business and premium travelers. Uber buys Blacklane

Uber announced an agreement to acquire Berlin-based Blacklane to beef up its premium/Executive travel offering (integrates chauffeur bookings across ~500 cities). This expands higher‑margin product mix (Uber Elite) and supports monetization of business and premium travelers. Positive Sentiment: Uber disclosed a near‑6% stake in autonomous partner WeRide, deepening its robotaxi ties and aligning equity incentives with AV rollout — supportive for long‑term cost reduction in rides. WeRide stake disclosure

Uber disclosed a near‑6% stake in autonomous partner WeRide, deepening its robotaxi ties and aligning equity incentives with AV rollout — supportive for long‑term cost reduction in rides. Positive Sentiment: Uber and partners are pushing robotaxis into Europe (pilot/partnership expansion), which supports future margin upside if autonomous deployment scales as expected. This reinforces the company’s AV strategy alongside partner deals. Robotaxi Europe expansion

Uber and partners are pushing robotaxis into Europe (pilot/partnership expansion), which supports future margin upside if autonomous deployment scales as expected. This reinforces the company’s AV strategy alongside partner deals. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts/upgrades are bullish after the pullback — Seeking Alpha and other commentators raised ratings (Strong Buy thesis) citing accelerating delivery, record gross bookings and MAUs, and improving free cash flow. That supports the view of upside from operating leverage. Seeking Alpha upgrade

Some analysts/upgrades are bullish after the pullback — Seeking Alpha and other commentators raised ratings (Strong Buy thesis) citing accelerating delivery, record gross bookings and MAUs, and improving free cash flow. That supports the view of upside from operating leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on Rivian saw analysts reaffirm buys after a deal tied to Uber — this signals potential EV supply/partnership implications for Uber’s fleet plans, but details on timing/scale for Uber are unclear. Rivian analysts after Uber deal

Coverage on Rivian saw analysts reaffirm buys after a deal tied to Uber — this signals potential EV supply/partnership implications for Uber’s fleet plans, but details on timing/scale for Uber are unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces are urging investors to reassess Uber after the recent pullback — these focus on valuation vs. long‑term growth, so they can drive short‑term interest but are not new company catalysts. Reassess after pullback

Commentary pieces are urging investors to reassess Uber after the recent pullback — these focus on valuation vs. long‑term growth, so they can drive short‑term interest but are not new company catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Some items in the feed (e.g., Rainbow Rare Earths mention of “Uberaba”) are unrelated to Uber Technologies and unlikely to affect UBER’s stock. Rainbow Rare Earths

Some items in the feed (e.g., Rainbow Rare Earths mention of “Uberaba”) are unrelated to Uber Technologies and unlikely to affect UBER’s stock. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target (from $100 to $95), citing autonomous‑vehicle implications — a reminder that sell‑side models are wrestling with AV timing and margin impact, which can cap near‑term upside. Wells Fargo price target cut

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target (from $100 to $95), citing autonomous‑vehicle implications — a reminder that sell‑side models are wrestling with AV timing and margin impact, which can cap near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and stories note that Uber’s shares have pulled back despite decent results — EPS misses/market skepticism about margins, AV investment cadence, and valuation have weighed on momentum. Stock fell despite results

Analysts and stories note that Uber’s shares have pulled back despite decent results — EPS misses/market skepticism about margins, AV investment cadence, and valuation have weighed on momentum. Negative Sentiment: Rising fuel and operating costs for drivers (reported anecdotes) add pressure on driver economics and take rates — a potential headwind to supply/stability and net margins if driver earnings squeeze fares or availability. Driver fuel cost pressure

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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