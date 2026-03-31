U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $32,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 68,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 45,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,749,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,568,000 after purchasing an additional 41,803 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 47,537 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 119,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 59,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 757.8% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 176,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 155,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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