Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 20,218 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. $NGVC

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,218 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE NGVC opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $610.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $335.58 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.13%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc operates a chain of specialty grocery stores focused on natural and organic products. Founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely in Lakewood, Colorado, the company has built a reputation on strict product standards, including certified organic produce, non-GMO groceries and dietary supplements. Natural Grocers emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods and carries a broad assortment of private-label and national brands that meet its quality guidelines.

The company’s core offerings include fresh fruits and vegetables, bulk foods, vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements, as well as natural body care and household items.

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