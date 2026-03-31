Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 16,602 Shares of World Acceptance Corporation $WRLD

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 72.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,602 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth $138,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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World Acceptance Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $133.33 on Tuesday. World Acceptance Corporation has a 52-week low of $104.99 and a 52-week high of $185.48. The stock has a market cap of $658.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.67 and its 200 day moving average is $145.35. The company has a quick ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 25.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Insider Activity

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.77). World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $128.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $141,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 50,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,387.92. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRLD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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About World Acceptance

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) is a consumer finance company headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. Founded in 1972, the company provides credit solutions to underserved customers who may have limited access to traditional banking services. Over the decades, World Acceptance has built a reputation for tailored lending that emphasizes responsible underwriting and personalized customer service.

The company’s core product offerings include short-term installment loans designed to meet the immediate financial needs of its clients.

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