Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New Investment in Hippo Holdings Inc. $HIPO

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIPO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,842,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hippo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hippo by 111.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 23,804 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Hippo Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of HIPO opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hippo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $174,419.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,047.58. This represents a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 615,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,920,709. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,705 shares of company stock worth $625,284. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hippo from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Hippo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hippo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HIPO

Hippo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hippo Enterprises Inc is a technology-driven home insurance company that offers modernized homeowners insurance products through a digital-first platform. Leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence and smart home devices, the company designs tailored coverage plans intended to streamline the underwriting process and deliver more comprehensive protection for homeowners. Hippo’s policies typically include standard dwelling coverage, personal property protection and liability insurance, along with optional add-ons such as water backup, home computer systems and equipment breakdown coverage.

Through its online portal and partner network of licensed insurance agents, Hippo provides policyholders with a range of services aimed at minimizing risk and preventing losses before they occur.

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