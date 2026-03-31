Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New $818,000 Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. $CLDX

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLDX. Wolfe Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.17. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.52.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 3,446.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company’s research platforms leverage novel antibody and vaccine technologies designed to engage the patient’s immune system, with a particular emphasis on oncology and neurologic indications. Celldex’s pipeline includes both monoclonal antibodies and biologic agents that seek to modulate immune responses or deliver targeted cytotoxic activity.

Among Celldex’s lead product candidates is glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody–drug conjugate directed against the glycoprotein NMB (gpNMB) for the treatment of certain breast and skin cancers.

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