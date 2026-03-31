Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Lowers Stock Position in NextNav Inc. $NN

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL cut its stake in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,175 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in NextNav were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of NextNav by 419.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextNav by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after acquiring an additional 40,814 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextNav in the third quarter valued at $52,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in NextNav by 11.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextNav during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

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NextNav Stock Performance

Shares of NextNav stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. NextNav Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 4,503.43% and a negative return on equity of 556.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 3,945 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $77,085.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 72,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,443. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James S. Black sold 9,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $169,439.13. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 93,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,381.02. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 101,133 shares of company stock worth $1,733,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextNav in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut NextNav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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NextNav Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextNav, Inc is a provider of advanced 3D geolocation infrastructure and positioning services in the United States. The company operates a nationwide network designed to deliver real-time horizontal and vertical location data for consumer, enterprise and public safety applications. By leveraging spectrum holdings in the 900 MHz band, NextNav’s network offers precise altitude and position information that complements GPS and other satellite systems, particularly in urban canyons, indoors or underground environments where traditional signals struggle.

At the core of NextNav’s offering is its TerraPoiNT platform, which enables developers, carriers and emergency response centers to integrate high-accuracy vertical location into their applications and workflows.

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