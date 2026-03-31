Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Lowers Holdings in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. $IGIC

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,195 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.08% of International General Insurance worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of International General Insurance by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,173,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,628,000 after buying an additional 100,464 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in International General Insurance by 220.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 51,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 35,480 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in International General Insurance by 13.1% during the third quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 237,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in International General Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in International General Insurance by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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International General Insurance Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ IGIC opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.15. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 24.61%. On average, analysts forecast that International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 497.0%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IGIC. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on International General Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International General Insurance in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IGIC

International General Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is a global specialty insurer and reinsurer focused on underwriting a diverse portfolio of property and casualty risks. Headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda, the company provides tailored risk solutions across a broad range of industry sectors. IGIC operates within the excess and surplus lines market, leveraging specialized expertise to cover complex and hard-to-place risks that fall outside the scope of standard commercial insurance.

Founded in 1988, IGIC has grown its product offering to include marine, energy, aviation, construction, professional liability and credit & surety lines.

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