TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Trading Up 10.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 143,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 170,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

TriStar Gold Trading Up 19.1%

The stock has a market cap of C$98.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21.

TriStar Gold Company Profile

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TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

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