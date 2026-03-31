Triangle Securities Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

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Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $536.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $642.25 and a 200 day moving average of $664.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

Meta Platforms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street still backing Meta: Morgan Stanley named META a “top pick” and multiple firms reiterated Buy/Overweight views, arguing the pullback creates a tactical buying opportunity even after Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target. Read More.

Wall Street still backing Meta: Morgan Stanley named META a “top pick” and multiple firms reiterated Buy/Overweight views, arguing the pullback creates a tactical buying opportunity even after Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies sees upside long term despite regulatory noise, calling Meta a potential buying opportunity based on fundamentals and AI/ads strength. Read More.

Jefferies sees upside long term despite regulatory noise, calling Meta a potential buying opportunity based on fundamentals and AI/ads strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New monetization test: Meta is trialing “Instagram Plus,” a paid subscription in select markets that could broaden non‑ad revenue streams if it scales. That supports investor hopes for diversified revenue. Read More.

New monetization test: Meta is trialing “Instagram Plus,” a paid subscription in select markets that could broaden non‑ad revenue streams if it scales. That supports investor hopes for diversified revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Retail and wearables push: Meta plans to share learnings from Meta Lab stores with wearables retailers, signaling continued investment in Reality/AR distribution and partner strategies—longer-term optionality rather than immediate revenue. Read More.

Retail and wearables push: Meta plans to share learnings from Meta Lab stores with wearables retailers, signaling continued investment in Reality/AR distribution and partner strategies—longer-term optionality rather than immediate revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Infrastructure bets: Meta is investing in energy solutions (including a deal tied to Oklo nuclear) to support AI compute — large capex but addresses power constraints for growth. Read More.

Infrastructure bets: Meta is investing in energy solutions (including a deal tied to Oklo nuclear) to support AI compute — large capex but addresses power constraints for growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory escalation in Southeast Asia: Indonesia summoned Meta over alleged non‑compliance with new rules restricting children under 16, raising the prospect of fines, content restrictions or forced product changes in large markets. Read More.

Regulatory escalation in Southeast Asia: Indonesia summoned Meta over alleged non‑compliance with new rules restricting children under 16, raising the prospect of fines, content restrictions or forced product changes in large markets. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Australia flags potential breaches tied to kids’ protections, adding to global regulatory scrutiny that could force product changes, age‑limits, or compliance costs. Read More.

Australia flags potential breaches tied to kids’ protections, adding to global regulatory scrutiny that could force product changes, age‑limits, or compliance costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legal risk momentum: Maryland lawsuits and recent jury verdicts in addiction-related litigation are increasing litigation tail risk and could shape damages exposure for Meta’s social products. Read More.

Legal risk momentum: Maryland lawsuits and recent jury verdicts in addiction-related litigation are increasing litigation tail risk and could shape damages exposure for Meta’s social products. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Capex and FCF concerns: Analysts and deep-dive pieces flag Meta’s heavy multi‑year capex (Reality Labs, data centers) as a near‑term drag on free cash flow and a risk to margins if ad growth slows. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total transaction of $36,471,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,461 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.77, for a total value of $1,574,473.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,746,335.16. This represents a 16.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 161,448 shares of company stock worth $103,333,788 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

See Also

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