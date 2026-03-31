Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of Toll Brothers worth $35,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $5,407,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,929,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 45,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $7,237,508.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 321,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,535,887.52. This represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $581,586.20. Following the sale, the director owned 118,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,407,982.40. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $130.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.51 and its 200-day moving average is $141.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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