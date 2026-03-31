Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.3333.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 31,067 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $433,695.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 232,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,478.04. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 88,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 6.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.17. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, primarily in the areas of respiratory disease, inflammatory and immunology, and rare disorders. The company develops small-molecule therapies designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting specific molecular pathways. Its lead marketed product, YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, is the first and only once-daily, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved by the U.S.

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