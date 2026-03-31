Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $373.33 and last traded at $371.75. 73,512,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 61,612,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.28.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $439.00 to $438.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, President Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.98.

Tesla Trading Up 4.6%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $406.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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