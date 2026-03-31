Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Teijin Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 811 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.75.

Teijin Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Teijin alerts:

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited is a diversified Japanese conglomerate headquartered in Tokyo, with roots dating back to 1918 when it launched Japan’s first rayon manufacturing facility. Over the past century, the company has evolved into an integrated chemical, pharmaceutical and information technology group serving a wide range of global markets. Teijin operates through multiple business segments that include advanced fibers & composites, performance films, healthcare and IT solutions.

In its fibers & composites division, Teijin produces high-strength aramid fibers under brands such as Twaron and Technora, along with carbon fiber composite materials used in aerospace, automotive and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.