TAT Technologies (TATT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.04 million. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

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TAT Technologies Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of TATT stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TAT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $493.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TATT shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Loop Capital set a $53.00 price target on TAT Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TAT Technologies from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TAT Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TAT Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in TAT Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,034,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TAT Technologies by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 107,353 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAT Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

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