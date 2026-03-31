TAT Technologies Ltd. $TATT Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 28,935 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of TAT Technologies worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in TAT Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,150,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 49.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the second quarter valued at $4,119,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the third quarter valued at $8,869,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,132,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TAT Technologies Stock Performance

TATT opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $493.50 million, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAT Technologies ( NASDAQ:TATT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 9.45%.The company had revenue of $46.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.04 million.

TATT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Freedom Capital raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of TAT Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on TATT

TAT Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

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