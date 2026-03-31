Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tamboran Resources from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tamboran Resources

Tamboran Resources Stock Up 14.6%

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tamboran Resources by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tamboran Resources during the second quarter valued at about $1,194,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Tamboran Resources during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tamboran Resources in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Tamboran Resources by 124.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 258,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 143,194 shares in the last quarter.

TBN stock traded up $6.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,396. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 0.13. Tamboran Resources has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00.

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts expect that Tamboran Resources will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamboran Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tamboran Resources is an independent energy company focused on the exploration and development of unconventional natural gas resources. Headquartered in Canada and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TBN, the company concentrates its activities on onshore basins in Australia. Tamboran’s primary objective is to advance its exploration acreage toward commercial viability by leveraging modern drilling and reservoir evaluation techniques.

The company holds exploration licenses in the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia, where it is conducting appraisal drilling programs to define reservoir characteristics and recoverability.

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