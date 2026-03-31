Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $21,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its position in Synopsys by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $531.00.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.7%

Synopsys stock opened at $383.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $439.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.79. The company has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.