Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Stock Price

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $352.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.25.

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Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $102.29. 776,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $98.88 and a 52 week high of $313.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.32.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.37). Flutter Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Amy Howe sold 8,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $942,069.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,133.99. This trade represents a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 4,326 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $467,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,104. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 17,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,331 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

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