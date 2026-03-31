Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.
Superior Plus Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of SPB opened at C$6.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.30. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$6.06 and a 12 month high of C$8.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.09.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of C($3.43) million during the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPB
Superior Plus Company Profile
Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Superior is a leader in the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance.
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