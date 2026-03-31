Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s previous close.

SUI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.75 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.17.

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Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI opened at $126.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.31. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $137.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 61.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $435,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $753,364,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 37,933.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,474,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,286 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,198,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,001,000 after acquiring an additional 550,940 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sun Communities by 20,348.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 498,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,749,000 after purchasing an additional 495,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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