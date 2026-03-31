Stewardship Advisors LLC Purchases 31,545 Shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF $JMEE

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMEE. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of JMEE stock opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80.

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index. JMEE was launched on May 6, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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