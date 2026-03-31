Stewardship Advisors LLC Acquires 89,016 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,016 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPMD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $63.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

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