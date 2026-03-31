Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Issues Earnings Results

Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Star Diamond Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DIAM opened at C$0.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. Star Diamond has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$23.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 17.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

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Star Diamond Company Profile

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Star Diamond Corp is a Canadian natural resource company. The principal activities of the company are the exploration, development, and production of diamonds. The company owns an interest in the Star-Orion South Diamond project, and Fort a la Corne Diamond District properties located in central Saskatchewan; and Buffalo Hills property located in the northwest of Edmonton.

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