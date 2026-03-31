StandX DUSD (DUSD) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

StandX DUSD (DUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. One StandX DUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StandX DUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. StandX DUSD has a total market cap of $99.49 million and $3.74 million worth of StandX DUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,137.24 or 0.99723125 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,266.35 or 0.99957746 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

StandX DUSD Profile

StandX DUSD was first traded on April 8th, 2025. StandX DUSD’s total supply is 99,623,280 tokens. StandX DUSD’s official message board is docs.standx.com/blog. StandX DUSD’s official Twitter account is @standx_official. The official website for StandX DUSD is standx.com.

StandX DUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StandX DUSD (DUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StandX DUSD has a current supply of 99,614,903.690728. The last known price of StandX DUSD is 0.99840064 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,955,219.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://standx.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StandX DUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StandX DUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StandX DUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

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