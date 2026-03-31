Standard Lithium Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) used its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call to outline progress toward a final investment decision (FID) for its Southwest Arkansas (SWA) project while also highlighting early-stage momentum in East Texas. Management emphasized recent technical, regulatory, commercial, and financing milestones, alongside a quarterly net loss that included a sizable impairment tied to the company’s legacy LANXESS Property project.

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Project milestones: SWA feasibility, East Texas resource, and Arkansas regulatory approval

CEO David Park said the company delivered “multiple important milestones” during the quarter, including filing a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the SWA project and publishing a maiden inferred resource for the Franklin Project in East Texas.

Park said the SWA DFS demonstrates the “attractiveness and cost competitiveness” of the first commercial project being developed with JV partner Equinor, with expected initial production capacity ofof battery-quality lithium carbonate.

In East Texas, Park said the Franklin resource estimate highlights “the size and quality of its brine position” and includes “some of the highest reported lithium in brine grades in all of North America.” He said the resource provides a foundation for scaling and supports an “ultimate goal” of producing over 100,000 tons per year of lithium chemicals in Texas across multiple projects.

Park also said the company secured final regulatory approval needed for SWA integration from the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission, noting the application for the Reynolds Brine unit received unanimous support.

Path to FID: contracting, NEPA, offtakes, and financing

Management described four primary pre-FID deliverables: executing construction-related contracts, completing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process, finalizing customer offtake agreements, and closing project financing.

On contracting, the company said it is pursuing an engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) model for the downstream central processing facility and an engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) model for the upstream well field and pipelines. The company said it is close to finalizing agreements with preferred partners and expects both to be completed in the second quarter. Each contract is expected to include a limited notice to proceed upon signing to advance key work items, with full notice to proceed following a positive FID.

On permitting, management said NEPA is required due to the project’s $225 million Department of Energy grant. The company said the DOE is leading the environmental assessment and that field work and baseline studies were completed in 2025. The company said the DOE has completed consultations with other federal agencies and tribal nations and has prepared a draft environmental assessment for public comment. Management said it expects the NEPA process to be completed in the second quarter, consistent with the federal permitting dashboard, and noted the project has a FAST-41 transparency designation.

Park and other executives repeatedly identified offtake agreements as the item with the most timing variability. In response to a question from Raymond James analyst Theo Genzebu about gating items to FID, Park said, “more than likely it is the offtake agreements that are the hardest to predict the exact timing.”

Offtake update: Trafigura agreement and more counterparties

Management said Smackover Lithium signed its first binding commercial offtake agreement with Trafigura. Under the deal, the JV will supply 8,000 metric tons per year of battery-quality lithium carbonate for more than 10 years, beginning at the start of commercial production.

COO Andy Robinson said the JV is targeting roughly 80% of the SWA project’s planned 22,500 tons of annual nameplate capacity under long-term offtake contracts, and that the Trafigura contract represents “over 40% of targeted offtake” for the initial phase.

Asked by Canaccord Genuity’s Anthony Taglieri how discussions have changed in recent months, Park said the market has “evolved in a positive direction,” with lithium pricing moving to levels “more consistent with reinvestment support.” He said that has brought more potential counterparties back to the table. Park also said the agreements have taken longer than expected because they are complex, multi-year contracts that must work for the company, lenders, shareholders, and partners.

Park said the company’s plan remains to have over 80% of volumes contracted before FID with multiple counterparties, and added investors should expect “one or two” additional offtake-related announcements “in the coming quarter” that would support project financing.

In response to a question from BMO Capital Markets’ Max Yerrill, Park characterized the 80% target as an internal goal and said lender comfort will depend on a portfolio of contracts. “We’re looking for take or pay contracts with credit-worthy counterparties” that provide enough price support for the targeted debt, he said.

Financing and capital: equity raise, ECA-led interest, and project debt target

Park said Standard Lithium strengthened its financial position by closing an upsized $130 million underwritten public offering in October, which he said was supported by an oversubscribed order book. CFO Salah Gamoudi later said the offering generated net proceeds of $122.2 million. Gamoudi also said Smackover Lithium received indications of interest for over $1 billion in project financing for SWA led by three export credit agencies, including the Export-Import Bank of the United States and Export Finance Norway, and supported by commercial banks. He said interest came at competitive indicative terms and exceeded the targeted debt amount.

Gamoudi said base project capital expenditures in the DFS are approximately $1.5 billion, with financing expected to include senior secured project debt, the DOE grant, and equity contributions from Standard Lithium and Equinor. The JV is targeting about $1.1 billion in senior secured limited-recourse project debt. He noted additional facilities such as cost overrun funding or reserve accounts remain subject to negotiation.

Gamoudi also discussed the company’s at-the-market (ATM) equity program, telling Raymond James that Standard Lithium has roughly $20 million to $25.5 million remaining and expects to use it “prudently and in a paced way” as a supplemental funding tool for East Texas work, pre-FID SWA needs, and corporate overhead, but “not…as our primary source of funding.”

Financial results: net loss widens on LANXESS impairment and FX

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, Standard Lithium reported a net loss of $35.7 million, compared with a loss of $24.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Gamoudi said the year-over-year increase was largely driven by “one-time” items, including a $6.8 million increase in impairment expense and a non-cash $3.4 million increase in foreign exchange loss.

Gamoudi said the company recorded a $26.5 million impairment of exploration and evaluation assets tied to the LANXESS Property project. He attributed the impairment to the termination of the prior memorandum of understanding with LANXESS, the cessation of commercial development discussions, a new site services agreement focused on the demonstration facility (without further commercial development), and a refocus of efforts and capital toward SWA and East Texas.

He added that Standard Lithium will continue operating its industrial-scale direct lithium extraction and carbonation demonstration plant at LANXESS’ bromine site, where it has operated “successfully for roughly the last six years.”

Other quarterly expense items included:

G&A of $2.9 million , up $0.2 million year over year, primarily from employee-related costs as the team expands.

, up $0.2 million year over year, primarily from employee-related costs as the team expands. Demonstration plant costs of $1.4 million , up $0.6 million, driven by higher personnel costs and allocations tied to process refinement, testing, operator training, and support for future commercial production.

, up $0.6 million, driven by higher personnel costs and allocations tied to process refinement, testing, operator training, and support for future commercial production. Share-based compensation of $1.5 million, up $0.3 million, reflecting increased long-term incentive compensation as staffing grew.

Below operating expenses, Gamoudi said the company posted a higher investment loss from joint ventures of $3.2 million versus $0.3 million in the prior period due to expanded JV activity. He also noted a $0.4 million gain tied to the fair value of contingent FID payments from Equinor and an additional $0.9 million in interest income due to higher average cash balances.

Standard Lithium ended the quarter with $152.3 million in cash and $147.6 million in working capital, compared with $31.2 million and $27.5 million, respectively, a year earlier. Gamoudi said the company made JV capital contributions of $9.6 million in the fourth quarter, bringing 2025 total contributions to $29.1 million, split between $16.1 million for SWA and $12.9 million for East Texas.

Looking ahead, Robinson said that assuming construction begins on the targeted timeline, the company expects first commercial production in 2029. He also said the company aims to release a preliminary feasibility study for the Franklin project “within the next 12 months,” alongside continued drilling, process test work, and leasehold expansion in East Texas. Park said the company plans to provide updates in coming months as it advances remaining pre-FID work streams and pushes toward approving FID and beginning construction in 2026.

About Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI)

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN: SLI) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the extraction of lithium from sedimentary brine resources. Utilizing direct lithium extraction (DLE) processes, the company aims to deliver high-purity lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide suitable for the battery and electric vehicle markets. Standard Lithium’s technology is designed to accelerate lithium recovery rates while minimizing environmental impact compared to traditional solar evaporation methods.

The company’s flagship project is located in the Smackover Formation of southern Arkansas, in collaboration with chemical producer LANXESS.

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