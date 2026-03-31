Spruce Power Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results that management characterized as a “breakout year,” citing higher revenue, expanding margins, improved cash generation, and continued debt paydown. On the company’s earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Chris Hayes and Chief Financial Officer Thomas Cimino also addressed an upcoming going concern disclosure tied to the timing of a broader refinancing process.

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Fourth-quarter revenue rose 19% year over year

Cimino said Spruce generated $24 million of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $20.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. He attributed the increase “primarily” to the residential solar portfolio acquired from NJR in November 2024 and to higher solar renewable energy credit (SREC) revenues.

However, Cimino noted revenue declined sequentially from the third quarter, describing it as consistent with typical seasonality. “Sequentially, revenue declined from the third quarter, which is consistent with the seasonal pattern of solar production and customer payments, particularly during the winter months when solar generation is lower,” he said.

For the full year, Hayes said revenue increased 36% versus 2024, which he also tied to the platform’s performance and the impact of the NJR acquisition.

Cost reductions drove margin expansion and higher operating EBITDA

Management emphasized operating leverage and a lower cost structure. Hayes said that in the fourth quarter, O&M expense declined 64% year over year and SG&A declined 16%, as the company executed cost optimization initiatives. He called the improvements “structural in nature” and said they position the company for continued margin expansion as it scales.

Cimino provided additional detail, reporting total operating expense of $21.8 million for the quarter, compared to $26.7 million a year earlier. He said core operating expenses—defined as SG&A and O&M—were $14.9 million, down from $20.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Breaking out those core costs, Cimino said fourth-quarter SG&A was $13 million and O&M was $1.9 million. He attributed the year-over-year improvement to the “early stages” of Project Streamline, which he said is aimed at reducing recurring costs, along with completion of meter upgrade activities and continued cost discipline that lowered O&M.

Operating EBITDA for the quarter was $17 million, up from $10.8 million in the prior-year period. Cimino said the increase primarily reflected the contribution of the NJR portfolio and an improved operating cost structure.

For the full year, Hayes said operating EBITDA was $80.1 million, a 49% increase versus 2024. He also highlighted a swing in operating income, with full-year 2025 income from operations of $17.9 million, compared with -$50.4 million in the prior year.

Cash flow turned positive as the company continued to pay down debt

Hayes pointed to what he described as a “meaningful inflection” in cash generation. Adjusted cash flow from operations was $5.1 million in the fourth quarter, compared with -$4.1 million in the same period a year earlier.

Cimino said cash flow from operations can fluctuate due to seasonality and the timing of debt service payments, but he added that “the underlying cash generation from our portfolio remained stable and continues to support the ongoing pay down of debt principal.”

Spruce repaid $10.1 million of debt principal during the quarter and $35.1 million during 2025, according to Cimino. Hayes described the annual debt repayment as part of the company’s deleveraging, saying it increased enterprise value.

On liquidity, Cimino said the company ended 2025 with $93.1 million in cash, compared with $98.8 million at the end of the third quarter and approximately $90 million at the end of the second quarter. He attributed the modest sequential change primarily to the timing of semi-annual mezzanine debt service payments.

Total outstanding principal debt as of Dec. 31, 2025, was $695.5 million, with a blended interest rate of approximately 6.1%, including hedge arrangements, Cimino said.

Management discusses financing process and going concern disclosure

Hayes addressed the company’s financing strategy and the going concern disclosure expected in Spruce’s upcoming Form 10-K. He said Spruce made a “deliberate decision” to extend its existing SP1 facility to create additional flexibility while it evaluates a broader refinancing opportunity.

“Rather than a near-term single portfolio solution, we chose to position the company to execute a more comprehensive transaction that could include SP1, SP2, and SP3,” Hayes said, adding that with the SP1 extension completed, the company is “moving aggressively” on a more comprehensive solution.

Hayes said the going concern disclosure is “driven by accounting requirements related to the timing of this process” and said it is “not reflective of our operating performance or lender engagement.” He added that the company is encouraged by the level of interest and support and remains confident it can execute a financing solution.

Cimino said the SP1 facility was extended to Jan. 30, 2027, with a stipulation that the company have a term sheet by Oct. 30, 2026.

Growth priorities: acquisitions, partnerships, and Spruce Pro

Looking ahead, Hayes said Spruce remains focused on three growth drivers:

Acquiring installed residential solar portfolios where Spruce can “unlock incremental value through operational improvements.”

Expanding programmatic partnerships with developers and originators to grow its asset base.

Scaling Spruce Pro, described as a capital-light servicing platform aimed at growing revenue and expanding margins without deploying capital.

During the Q&A, Will Hamilton of Kestrel Merchant Partners asked about revenue buckets, including SRECs and services. Cimino said the company’s 10-K breaks out revenue by component and noted that SREC revenue for the year was $21 million and system lease or PPA revenue was $78 million. He also referenced “SP4 revenue,” saying it is recorded “below the line as interest income” due to an accounting requirement, though it appears as cash coming in on the cash flow statement.

Asked about the pipeline for Spruce Pro, management said it had a “robust pipeline” with “a few large whales” and smaller opportunities, and that it was “super active in the market,” though there were no announcements during the quarter. The company said it was hopeful for announcements in the near term and described itself as “very aggressive” in that space.

Hamilton also asked about M&A activity and whether it was tied to the debt consolidation deal. Management said the company has a “super active pipeline” and is underwriting multiple deals, while noting that whether those efforts reach closing “remains to be seen.” The company also said there is no interplay between the SP1 extension and strategic growth acquisitions.

In closing remarks, Hayes said Spruce exited 2025 with strong momentum, improved profitability, a solid cash position, and a clear path to continued growth into 2026.

About Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Spruce Power is a renewable energy company that specializes in the ownership, operation and management of distributed solar energy assets. The company partners with solar developers to acquire residential and small-commercial solar portfolios, providing long-term performance monitoring, maintenance and customer support for system owners. By focusing on turnkey asset management, Spruce Power enables homeowners and businesses to benefit from solar power without the upfront risks and responsibilities of system ownership.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Spruce Power was founded in 2009 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

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