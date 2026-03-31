Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 1,000 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,842,000 after buying an additional 2,048,792 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,747 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,956,000 after acquiring an additional 740,339 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 771.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 763,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,861,000 after acquiring an additional 675,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,262,000 after acquiring an additional 462,038 shares in the last quarter.

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GE Vernova Trading Down 4.3%

GEV stock opened at $816.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $805.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $684.01. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $948.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.44.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised GE Vernova from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $849.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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