SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Short Interest Down 25.9% in March

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,373,606 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the February 26th total of 1,854,680 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,201,496 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SPYV opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89.

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Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

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