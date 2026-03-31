SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.53 and last traded at $45.12. Approximately 25,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 49,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. WLTH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,494,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.