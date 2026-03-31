SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL is Savior LLC’s Largest Position

Savior LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 20.6% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.26 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

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