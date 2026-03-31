Sollinda Capital Management LLC Buys 23,627 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Sollinda Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Friday Financial grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 77.3% in the third quarter. Friday Financial now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 114,515 shares in the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 1,018,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.3% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 85,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 292,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

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