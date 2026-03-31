Sollinda Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,430 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 324,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,729,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,167,000 after buying an additional 34,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 138.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

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Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.95. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $118.27.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

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