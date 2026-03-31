Solitude Financial Services Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Trading Down 1.8%

TSLA stock opened at $355.28 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 328.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $540.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $439.00 to $438.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.84.

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Tesla News Summary

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About Tesla

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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