Solitude Financial Services Buys 23,062 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,062 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF makes up about 10.4% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services owned 0.35% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF worth $31,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,300,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 403,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks. FNDA was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

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